handcuffs_arrest_stock_image_

SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputies charged Donovan Maurice Fitzpatrick, 28, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. Fitzpatrick was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $10,000 and $2,500.

Deputies charged Quintez Richardson, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 and less than 4 grams, unauthorized use of a vehicle, interfering with emergency required for assistance and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Richardson was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $2,500.

TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officers charged Angela Johnson, 40, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Monday with $2,500 and $500 bonds.

SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION

Officers charged Bob Bunch Martin Jr., 41, of Tyler, with assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation. Martin was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond. 

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE

The agency charged Deandre Marquise Oliver, 32, of Tyler, with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Oliver was in the Smith County Jail Monday with two $250,000 bonds.

Tags

Recommended for you