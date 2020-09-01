SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Donovan Maurice Fitzpatrick, 28, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. Fitzpatrick was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $10,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Quintez Richardson, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 and less than 4 grams, unauthorized use of a vehicle, interfering with emergency required for assistance and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Richardson was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $2,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Angela Johnson, 40, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Monday with $2,500 and $500 bonds.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Bob Bunch Martin Jr., 41, of Tyler, with assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation. Martin was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Deandre Marquise Oliver, 32, of Tyler, with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Oliver was in the Smith County Jail Monday with two $250,000 bonds.