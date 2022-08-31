SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ivonne Adriana Delrio, 33, of Flint, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Delrio was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jonathan James Massengale, 28, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and evading arrest detention. Massengale was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Kali Pettis, 22, of Ben Wheeler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Pettis was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Billy Jerrell Dorsey, 17, of Houston, with unauthorized use of vehicle. Dorsey was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged David Lee Campbell, 26, of Clarksville, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Campbell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Austin Matthew Bounds, 21, of Overton, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1A less than 20 AU. Bounds was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $400,000.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kaston Giovanni Kincade, 33, of Troup, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Kincade was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $1,500 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshalls charged David Lloyd Stanley, 46, of Tyler, with sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14. Stanley was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $750,000 bond.