TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kevin Demond Adams, 45, of Fairfield, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, failed to identify fugitive intent giving false information, parole violation and contempt/non-payment of child support. Adams was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $5,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Angel Alarcon, 20, of Tyler, with forgery of a financial instrument elderly. Alarcon was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Betsy Jean Carsten, 60, of Bullard, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Carsten was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Jody Dale Crawford, 45, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Crawford was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Devin Henry, 21, of Jacksonville, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon, criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Henry was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and was released the same day. He had bonds of $5,000, $5,000, $500 and $1,000.
Officers charged Jordan Philander King, 17, of Tyler, with three counts of burglary of vehicles and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information. King was in the Smith County Jail Friday with four bonds of $5,000 each.
Officers charged Cody Lane Mundie, 24, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds and manufacturing and delivery of penalty group two controlled substance less than 400 grams. Mundie was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $5,000 and $25,000.
Officers charged Allyson Taylore Pickens, 26, of Winona, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Pickens was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Eric Steven Vinsett, 38, of Malvern, Arkansas, with terroristic threat of family/household member. Vinsett was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged D’Andre Brooks, 22, with unauthorized use of vehicle, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interfering with emergency required for assistance and theft of a firearm. Brooks was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had bonds of $2,500, $1,500, $500 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Travon Lamarcus Cooper, 22, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Cooper was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Justin Ray Daniel, 32, of Holly Lake Ranch, with indecent assault. Daniel was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jametrich Lamar Lovelace, 46, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Daniel was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $225,000 bond.
Deputies charged Corey Bryce Maxfield, 21, of Winona, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Maxfield was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Reilly Minghuan Pontius, 25, of Hideaway, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Pontius was in the Smith County Jail Friday and was released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Holly Renee Shaw, 37, of Hawkins, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Shaw was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Angela Michelle Wells, 36, of Tyler, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and unauthorized use of vehicle. Wells was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Lorenzo White, 47, of Tyler, with possession of a penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear/bail jumping bond. White was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $10,000, $500, $1,032 and $742.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Wesley Don McCuin, 21, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container and assault Class C. McCuin was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $500 and $313.
Officers charged Roverto Juventino Torres, 26, of Reklaw, with assault on a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport. Torres was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had two bonds of $1,000 each.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jason Edward Rhodes, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of vehicle. Rhodes was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lawrence Aaron Winslow, 29, of Aubrey, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Winslow was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.