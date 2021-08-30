TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brian Oneal Barrett, 31, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, theft property between $2,500 and $30,000, driving while license invalid, and failure to appear. Barrett was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $8,000.
Officers charged Kevin Paul Ferrier, 30, of Longview, with criminal trespass, public intoxication, three counts of solicitation on a roadway, and two counts of failure to appear. Ferrier was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $2,544.
Officers charged Frank Delano Holey, Jr., 42, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Holey was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Allan Floyd Hughes, 69, of Tyler, with theft property between $750 and $2,500 enhanced. Hughes was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Richard Dudley Oakes, 25, of Tyler, with assault family/house member/impede breath/circulation, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, public intoxication, and burglary of building. Oakes was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $30,500.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEDeputies charged Hyyman Samone Anthony, 21, of Longview, with possession controlled substance penalty grade three less than twenty-eight grams. Anthony was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Jermaine Lamar Collins, 30, of San Antonio, with possession marijuana less than two ounces and theft property between $100 and $750. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $2,100.
Deputies charged Paul Allen Daugherty, 57, of Tyler, with two counts injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Daugherty was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Deputies charged Shekeia Renea Jones, 32, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Darwing Antonio Mejia, 24, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated and immigration detainer. Mejia was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Braylon Tre’von Skief, 29, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade between one gram and four grams. Skief was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Justin Ryan Smith, 27, of Fruitvale, with evading arrest detention. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tina Lashea Taylor, 30, of Tyler, with unauthorized use of vehicle and fraud use/possession indentifying information number of items less than five elderly. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $40,000.
Deputies charged Alissa Jean Wall, 42, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than two ounces, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, evading arrest detention, possession controlled substance penalty grade two less than one gram, possession dangerous drug, two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Wall was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $70,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION Officers charged David Rosas-Pitones, 52,of Lindale, with driving while intoxicated with child under fifteen years of age. Rosas-Pitones was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $45,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENTOfficers charged Mark Anthony Jones, 34, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $4,000 bond.
U.S. MARSHAL SERVICEMarshals charged Keyshawn VonKeith Johnson, 21, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram and two counts of theft of firearm. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Marshals charged Benito Olguin, 22, of Tyler, with two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon, parole violation, possession controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams, deadly conduct discharge firearm, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Olguin was in the Smith County jail on Friday on bonds totaling $30,000.