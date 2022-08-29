SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Rodney Lamone Lee, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Marlon Dean Martin, 58, of Troup, with aggravated assault against public servant. Martin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Mario Eddie Villegas, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Villegas was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Elizabeth Ann Wilhite, 27, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Wilhite was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jamil Micah Bowers, 19, of Kilgore, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams. Bowers was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
Officers charged Lameka Ann Foley, 25, of Tyler, with impersonate public servant. Foley was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $15,000 bond.
Officers charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Kieara Dervon Jiles, 29, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Jiles was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Krystal Nicole Perkins, 29, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give information. Perkins was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $25,500.
Officers charged Tracy Keith Puckett, 33, of Tyler, with violate protective order bias/prejudice. Puckett was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $175,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Frediana Lee Gray, 45, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated/probation violation. Gray was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacob Ryan Milhous, 19, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Milhous was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $3,000 bond.