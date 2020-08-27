WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brian Dylan Davis, 28, of Whitehouse, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a bond not set.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Patrick Campbel Hallmark, 17, of Tyler, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries. Hallmark was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday. He had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cobe James Jones, 18, of Bullard, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $5,000 and $250,000.
Deputies charged Dylan Kyle Ray, 28, of Whitehouse, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions. Ray was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
Deputies charged Kyle Markem Shellito Jr. 25, of Malakoff, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Shellito was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dillon Charles Cowart, 23, of Winona, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member/motor speeding and violate promise to appear (uniform act). Cowart was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $698 and $694.
Deputies charged Kyle Heath Hilliard, 30, of Queen City, with assault on family/household member with previous convictions. Hilliard was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jessica Alicia Rocha, 36, of Tyler, with theft of property more than $100 and less than $750 and robbery. Rocha was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $12,000 and $250,000.
Deputies charged Richard Dewayne Wilson, 46, of Tyler, with assault on family/house member impeding breath circulation. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Keith Xavier Young, 18, of Flint, with theft of a firearm. Young was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and was released Wednesday. He had a $75,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Windell Randolph Simmons, 37, of Tyler, with indecency with a child exposes. Simmons was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Tamara Monique Hill, 24, of Tyler, with assault on a public servant. Hill was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Daquaylon Kente Wheeler, 24, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Wheeler was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. He had a $1,500 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Marshall Edward Arie, 37, of Mesquite, with cruelty to non-livestock animal:fight/lure, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Arie was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had two $5,000 bonds.
TYLER ISD
Officials charged Jakoby Jerrel Battee, 17, of Tyler, with burglary of a building. Battee was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released Wednesday. He had a $1,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL OFFICE
The agency charged Wesley Wayne Brogan, 46, of Tyler, with possession with intention to promote child pornography, possession of child pornography and sex offenders duty to register life/annually. Brogan was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $500,000, $250,000 and $250,000.
The agency charged Justin A Jackson, 34, of Tyler, with possession of child pornography. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $250,000 bond.