TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Eric Stanford Land, 36, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second time and resist arrest search or transport. Land was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $2,000.
Officers charged Clayton Lyle Monroe, 45, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury. Monroe was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Esteban Leona Carrillo-Solis, 21, of Tyler, with assault that causes bodily injury to a family member, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Carrillo-Solis was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,500.
Officers charged Jermaine Henderson, Jr., 17, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and evading arrest detention. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $17,500.
Officers charged Noah Chance Lee, 19, of Tyler, with two counts of theft of a firearm. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $325,000.
Officers charged Christerpher Deon Lyles, 23, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession of identifying information number of items less than five. Lyles was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ricki Lee Allen, 49, of Tyler, with possession of controlled substance penalty group one between one gram and four grams. Allen was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Evelyn Lee Jennings, 46, of Grand Saline, with possession of controlled substance penalty group three less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram. Jennings was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $17,000.
Deputies charged Alton James Joyce, 17, of Tyler, with harboring a runaway child. Joyce was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Colten Christopher Lee, 28, of Tyler, with an assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Juan Jesus Juarez, 33, of Tyler, with an accident involving death. Juarez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Jenelle Alisa Richardson, 19, of Tyler, with hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon. Richardson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Christopher Bryan Tenner, 20, of Rockdale, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Tenner was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bail.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jennifer Lynn White, 33, of Troup, with possession controlled substance penalty group one between one gram and four grams, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty group two between four and 400 grams, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group one between four grams and 200 grams. White was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $110,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Floyd Ray Gamel, 26, of Lindale, with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. Gamel was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Woodrow Fontaine High, 55, of Tyler, with four counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one between four grams and 200 grams. High was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $110,000.