SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Faith Madison Brown, 22, of Flint, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, interfere with public duties, and resist arrest search or transport. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged James Raymond Callihan, 51, of Arp, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Callihan was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $30,000.
Deputies charged Cody Blaise Collins, 32, of Basile, Louisiana, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brodrick Deontay Horton, 31, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces. Horton was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $155,000.
Deputies charged Erin Riyaz Momin, 19, of Sugar Land, with two counts stalking. Momin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $40,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jackson Brady Denton, 22, of Tyler, with fail to comply, assault, protection order violation, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Denton was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $100,000.
Officers charged Austin Henslee, 26, of Tyler, with assault public servant and evading arrest detention. Henslee was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $22,500.
Officers charged Brittany Marie Lane, 31, of Tyler, with three counts theft property between $100 and $750 and theft property between $750 and $2,500. Lane was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $105,000.
Officers charged Shane Lorenz, 34, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Lorenz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers charged Jordan Deion Owens, 25, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon. Owens was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Tampreka Sharmece Patterson, 34, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Patterson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $30,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Randall Dwight Elder, 25, of Tyler, with terroristic threat against public servant and assault public servant. Elder was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $75,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Marquise Dilworth, 20, of Tyler, with sexual assault. Dilworth was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on a $75,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Blane Jason Franklin, 20, of Whitehouse, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. Franklin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $35,000.