SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Eric Devonte Devine, 27, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Devine was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Amy Christine Matthews, 52, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Matthews was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Lyna Pham, 27, of Terrell, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Pham was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cassius Fitzgerald Wesley, 54, of Tyler, with assault by threat. Wesley was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $393 bond.
Deputies charged Sarah Martin Willis, 37, of Tyler, with fraud use with possession of identifying information with less than five items. Willis was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. She had a $5,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lakavin Demond Gulley, 35, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Gulley was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $500 bond.
Officers charged Erick Molina, 21, of Tyler, with two counts of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Molina was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had two bonds of $100,000 and two bonds of $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Amanda Kate Labeff, 36, of Tyler, with burglary of a building. Labeff was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. Labeff had a bond of $50,000.