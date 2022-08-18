SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Joe Michael Allen, 30, of Longview, on charges of assault causes bodily injury of a family member, interfere with emergency request for assistance and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury. Allen remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $54,000.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Gregory Alton Beaver, 49, of Van, on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Beaver remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Krista Cox, 30, of Tyler, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Cox remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Bernard Williams, 51, of Lindale, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Williams remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Kenneth Troy Willson, 40, of Gilmer, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Willson was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Etrel Edward York, 29, of Houston, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. York remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Jesse Gonzales, 22, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. Gonzales remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Natasha Nichelle Tilley, 26, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tilley was released Thursday from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Unterioius Lashae Hickmon, 49, of Terrell, on a warrant out of Tarrant County of assault causes bodily injury and a local warrant of assault causes bodily injury. Hickmon remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Osbaldo Esparza, 34, of Grand Prairie, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Esparza was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Christopher Matthew Woods, 20, of Tyler, on a charge of racing on highway causing bodily injury. Woods remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Jacob Aaron Downs, 30, of Chandler, on a charge of sexual assault. Downs remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Teresa Ranee Torbert, 48, of Lindale, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Torbert remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Tuesday arrested Penny Renae Gilmore, 53, of Tyler, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Gilmore remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE POLICE
Officers on Tuesday arrested Torian Hood, 18, of Houston, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Hood remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.