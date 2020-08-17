SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alex Reshad Allen, 26, of Henderson, with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had bonds of $2,500 and $1,500.
Deputies charged Christopher Cone Dryman, 36, of Whitehouse, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Dryman was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Garrett Gunter, 22, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Gunter was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Aurora Mae Halamaka, 20, of Murchison, with abandon endangering child criminal negligence. Halamaka was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kerrick Leon Leatch, 37, of Henderson, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Leatch was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and was released the same day. He had a $1,000 cash bond.
Deputies charged Shelly Renee Lollar, 50, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Lollar was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Amy Christine Matthews, 52, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Matthews was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Mathew Shane McFerrin, 48, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. McFerrin was in Smith County Jail Friday and was released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Bodrick Demond Ryder, 36, of Tyler, with displaying expired license plates, driving while license invalid, no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Ryder was in the Smith County Saturday and released Sunday. He had bonds totaling $35,929.
Deputies charged Victor Thomas, 68, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and was released the same day. He had a bond of $2,500.
Deputies charged Cassius Fitzgerald Wesley, 54, of Tyler, with assault by threat. Wesley was in the Smith County Jail Monday and was released the same day. He had a $393 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Marvin Lee Goins, 48, of Arlington, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Goins was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Gary Ray Hill, 63, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Hill was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Davon Shard Hamilton, 23, of Henderson, with two counts of abandoning endanger child criminal negligence, evading arrest detention with vehicle and theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750. Hamilton was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had three bonds of $30,000 each and a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anthony Di’Ante Hampton, 25, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Hampton was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Brenquise Nathan Henderson, 23, of Henderson, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief greater than $100 and less than $750. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with two bonds of $25,000 each.
Officers charged Randall Lee Jackson III, 24, of Tyler, with manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. He was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Ludivina Martinez, 45, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. She was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a bond of $22,500.
Officers charged Michael Jason Kerry, 46, of Tyler, with burglary of a building. Michael was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Joshua Michael Ochoa, 31, of Malakoff, with possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams and with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Ochoa was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with two bonds of $1,500 each.