SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday arrested Justin Michael Rowan, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Rowan remained Tuesday in the Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Bryan Keith Bauer, Jr., 45, of Tyler, on charges of stalking and criminal mischief between $2,000 and $30,000. Bauer remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Adam Garcia, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Garcia remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Promise Sole Greathouse, 17, of Lindale, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, evading arrest or detention and failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information. Greathouse remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Agustin Jasso, 26, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household with weapon. Jasso was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Jacob Curtis Johnson, 29, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Johnson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Tessi Anne Lucas, 40, of Mineola, on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Lucas remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Jesus Modesto Gomez, 30, of Tyler, on a chargeof aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Modesto Gomez was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Draycuss Lee Taylor, 33, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon. Taylor was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Timothy Aloyce West, 45, of Tyler, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. West was released Saturday from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler, on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. Bradford-Burnley remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Paige Aryanne Rost, 18, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rost remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested William Jamie Isbell, 44, of Port Arthur, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation, criminal trespass and parole violation. Isbell remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling at least $30,500.
Officers on Saturday arrested Janiya Murray, 17, of Tyler, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Murray was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers on Sunday arrested Josiah Ameer-Caelan Raibon, 24, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Raibon remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Richard Keith Lawson, 51, of Tyler, on charges of interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Lawson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.
Officers on Sunday arrested Keith Lamothe Manning, Sr., 60, of Marshall, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Manning remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Friday arrested Jamey Ralph New, 47, of Tyler, on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated third or more. New remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $900,000.