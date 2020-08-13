SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Bertram Loebbeus Amie Jr., 35, of Tyler, with resisting arrest search or transport, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and interfere with public duties. Amie was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and was released the same day. He had bonds of $2,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Jose Carlos Gamboa Martinez, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault on date/family/household member with a weapon. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Chris Lee McSwain, 51, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member with previous conviction. McSwain was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Zachary Newsome, 30, of Tyler, with abandon endangering child criminal negligence. Newsome was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Eli David Sequichie, 30, of Tyler, with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and assault Class C. Sequichie was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $274 and $379.
Deputies charged Jode Taylor Weikel, 34, of Tyler, with assault on family/household member with previous convictions. Weikel was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
Deputies charged Jonarious Deyone Williams, 30, of Longview, with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Joshua Renard Ashton-Garner, 22, of Austin, with robbery. Ashton-Garner was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $250,000 bond.
Officers charged Ernesto Lee Carter, 22, of Tyler, with assault of public servant. Carter was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Sonny Moreno, 29, of Tyler, with two charges of credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly. Moreno was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with two bonds of $200,000 each.
Officers charged Deshaun Deccor Vaughn, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Vaughn was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a bond not set.
SMITH COUNTY PRECINCT 5 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
The constable’s office charged Willie Lewis Davis, 58, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interfering with public duties and theft of service between $750 and $2,500. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Dewayne Stevenson, 38, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Stevenson was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $5,000 bond.