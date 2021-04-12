TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Martrevious Daleon Allison, 22, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, unlawful restraint, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Allison was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $450,000 bond.
Officers charged Kenneth Earl Brown, 59, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of family member. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Smith Birdwell, 29, of Arp, with burglary of a building, parole violation and possession of a penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Birdwell was in the Smith County Jail Friday on a $90,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF"S OFFICE
Deputies charged Kalan Nickell Davis, 17, of Little Rock, Arkansas, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Larry Allen Ray Grantland, 38, of Tyler, with assault by contact/threat. Grantland was in the Smith County Jail on a $393 bond.
Deputies charged Dalton Hathorn, 17, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant. Hathorn was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
Deputies charged Marcus Jones, 31, of Flint, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday. He had a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jenna Deann Morgan, 36, of Kilgore, with burglary of a building. Morgan was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jeffery Isaiah Moss, 18, of Little Rock, Arkansas, with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Moss was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Oscar Roberto Rodriguez, 26, of Tyler, with criminal mischief worth $2,500 to $30,000. Rodriguez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Taylor Ashton Rozell, 26, of Greenville, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Rozell was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Brianna Colleen Sturgill, 30, of Dayton, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Sturgill was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $70,000 bond.
Deputies charged Nina Marie Watson, 40, of Whitehouse, with property theft worth $2,500 to $30,000. Watson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Sunday. She had a $25,000 bond.
CHAPEL HILL ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kolby J. Helms, 18, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest search or transport. Helms was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a bonds of $250,000 and $5,000.
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacie Antoninette Holland, 18, of Arlington, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Holland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $500 cash bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Zephian Danielle Jacquez, 28, of Lubbock, with two counts of assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Jacquez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day. She had bonds totaling $12,000.