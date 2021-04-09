SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Martin Caldera, 38, of Tyler, with theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Caldera was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $40,000 bond.
Officers charged Kyle Clint Cannon 45, of Van, with burglary of building. Cannon was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Michael Cristo, 43, of Houston, with fraud use possession of identifying information and theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000. Cristo was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
Deputies charged Gary Lynn Garrett, 57, of Pallmall, Tennessee, with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Garrett was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday on bonds of $150,000, $30,000 and $50,000.
Deputies charged Koquice Monique Gee, 35, of Crowley, with failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information. Gee was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds not set.
Deputies charged Victor Dewade Grant, 29, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group four controlled substance greater than 400 grams, unlawful possession firearm by felon and parole violation. Grant was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with two $75,000 bonds.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Taylor Lee Garrett, 29, of Tyler, with theft of property between $750 and $2,500, fail to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear. Garrett was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $791.80 and $742.
Officers charged Jesus Gonzalez Tinoco, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Tinoco was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Tiffany Michelle White, 30, of Hemphill, with possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces, possession of penalty group four controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and unlawful carrying weapon. White was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $2,000, $50,000 and $2,000.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jessica Nicole Hedricks, 26, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant and assault of a family/household member with previous convictions. Hedricks was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $75,000 and $50,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Fredrick Dwight Prentice, 47, of Flint, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Prentice was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $75,000 bond.