TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Shadadrian Jenay Erwin, 19, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Erwin was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Sunday on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Erick Aguilar, 40, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Aguilar was in Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Samuel Conner Blanchard, 62, with theft of property between $25,00 and $30,000. Blanchard was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day. He had a $1500 bond.
Officers charged Tracy Annette Dixon, 49, of Frankston, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dixon was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Zataymon Timon Skinner, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and robbery. Skinner was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released to another law enforcement agency on Tuesday.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Deputies charged Mark Allen Shaw, 51, of Flint, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Shaw was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Tyrodryc Stewart, 27, of Whitehouse, with resist arrest search or transport and assault by threat/contact. Stewart was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $1,393.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Chelsea Marie Hamilton, 23, of Jacksonville, with misuse of official information. Hamilton was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released on Saturday. She had a $70,000 bond.
UT HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nathan Matthew Davidson, 44, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Davidson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day. He had a $500 bond.