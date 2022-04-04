SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Sunday arrested Leah Nicole Furr, 36, of Tyler, on a parole violation. Furr remained Monday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Latisha Gabriel Ray, 29, of Tyler, on charges of criminal trespass and resist arrest search or transport along with warrants of theft of property between $100 and $750, criminal trespass habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and resist arrest search or transport. Ray remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $16,000.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Kevin Andrew Sewell, 34, of Flint, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sewell was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested James Riley Stuenkel, 23, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Stuenkel remained Monday afternoon in Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Christian Ylyses Serna, 28, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention and warrants of no driver’s license and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Serna remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $85,888.
Officers on Sunday arrested David Vincent Jones, Jr., 33, of Tyler, on a warrant out of Angelina County of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Jones on Monday remained in Smith County Jail without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested William Kevin Cawthon, 44, of Lindale, on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana unlawful carrying of a weapon. Cawthon was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $4,000.