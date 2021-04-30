SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Joel Lee Gonzales, 34, of Gilmer, with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. Gonzales was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $1.5 million bond.
Deputies charged Estefania Quiroz, 29, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Quiroz was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released Friday. She had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Mark Allen Shaw, 50, of Flint, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Shaw was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tracy Annette Dixon, 48, of Frankston, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dixon was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Timothy Norman, 19, of Commerce, with two counts of online solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual assault. Norman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $130,000.
UT HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nathan Matthew Davidson, 44, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Davidson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day. He had a $500 bond.