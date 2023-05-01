SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Maria Borja, 25, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Borja was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday without bond.
Deputies charged Gene Edward Dickens, 35, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 for 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession marijuana between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Dickens was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $55,000.
Deputies charged Lakiesha Renee McGee, 37, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. McGee was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the next day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Juan Montelongo-Soto, 58, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more and resist arrest search or transport. Montelongo-Soto was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $22,500.
Deputies charged Timothy Charles Robertson, 38, of Jacksonville, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Robertson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $350,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christina Ruiz, 40, of Tyler, with harassment of public servant. Ruiz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Rosalina M. Bettes, 36, of Tyler, with accident involving injury. Bettes was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Rekeshia Rena Carldwell, 39, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse elderly. Carldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Michael Vincent Cordaro, 33, of Tyler, with public intoxication, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams and possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams.
Officers charged Adalberto Garcia, 31, of Tyler, with two counts possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and driving while intoxicated third or more. Garcia was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $44,000.
Officers charged Shanna Lynn Petty, 40, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Petty was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $250,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Rodney Lynn McKinney, 53, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. McKinney was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Brandon Matthew Osteen, 24, of Kilgore, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram. Osteen was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Donald Edward Ellis, Jr., 37, of Tyler, with three counts criminal trespass and indecent exposure. Ellis was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $55,000.