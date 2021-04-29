SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Megan Cymone Green, 25, of Dallas, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day. She had a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Sha-kevia Yurrell Williams, 36, of Chandler, with assault causing bodily injury. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day.
SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE
The fire marshal's office charged Stephen James Nelson, 34, of Mineola, with arson. Nelson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $80,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Vincente Manriquez-Mancilla, 36, of Tyler, with aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a weapon. Manriquez-Mancilla was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.
Probation officers charged Marquist Williams, 25, of Fort Worth, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joseph Elisha Adams, 35, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Adams was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day.
Officers charged Kortysia Cherise Howard, 33, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Howard was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released on Wednesday. She had a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Christopher Lemark Hubbard, 35, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Hubbard was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released Wednesday. He had a $20,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Deven McDaniel, 17, of Wills Point, with evading arrest with a vehicle, three counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child (criminal negligence) and possession of marijuana under two ounces. McDaniel was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000.