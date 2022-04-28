SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Donald Lee Crockett, 51, of Tyler, on a warrant of indecency with child by sexual contact. Crockett remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Stanley Paul Wilson, Jr., 36, of Tyler, on warrants of arson intent damage habitation/place of worship and two warrants of arson reckless damage building/reckless cause bodily injury or death. Wilson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,800,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Wednesday arrested Steven Dewayne Ates, 55, of Tyler, on a warrant of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Ates remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Brenna Keely Erb, 33, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated and assault causes bodily injury family member. Erb remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Kortysia Cherise Howard, 34, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault causes bodily injury. Howard was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $9,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Amanda Ann Martinez, 33, of Big Sandy, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Martinez remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Thomas Gene Willoughby, 58, of Bullard, on a warrant of burglary of a building. Willoughby remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.