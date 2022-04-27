SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday arrested Jay Hazel, 21, of Mineola, on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Hazel was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Tazaeveon Wardell Jackson, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of evading arrest or detention cause serious bodily injury. Jackson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $400,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Christian Antonio Duran, 32, of Tyler, on a warrant out of Travis County of driving while intoxicated. Duran was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $12,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Summer Mildred Works, 19, of Azle, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Works remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Deandre Marquise Jefferson, 23, of Winona, on a charge of assault intentional/reckless breath/circulation family member with previous conviction. Jefferson was released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Sunday arrested Mary Morgan Strobel, 27, of Shreveport, on a charge of forgery more than $300,000. Strobel remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE PCT. 4
Constables on Monday arrested Julia Eilene Spitzer, 52, of Tyler, on a warrant of escape from custody out of Van Zandt County. Spitzer was released Wednesday from Smith County Jail to another agency.