SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday arrested Michael Dewayne Akins, 41, of Tyler, on charges of continuous violence against the family, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless bodily injury and unlawful possession firearm by felon. Akins was in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $22,500.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Chris Birdsong, 32, of Tyler, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, two counts burglary of habitation and two counts terroristic threat against peace officer. Birdsong remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $320,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Faith Madison Brown, 22, of Bullard, on warrants of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, interfere with public duties and resist arrest search or transport. Brown remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $23,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Ryan Patrick Coats, 44, of Tyler, on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and one charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Coats remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $95,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Steven Michael Edison, 51, on two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member. Edison was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Blane Jason Franklin, 19, of Whitehouse, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Franklin remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Juanita Maria Herrera, 42, of Tyler, on warrants of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Herrera remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $325,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested James Daryl Kirby, 38, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Kirby remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Shandi Elizabeth McKinney, 27, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon and warrants of assault causes bodily injury family member, violate protective order bias/prejudice and assault class A. McKinney remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Michael Rene Mireles, 30, of Dallas, on a charge of unlawful possession firearm by felon. Mireles on Monday remained in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Ricardo Sanchez, 39, of Tyler, on charges of aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon and driving while intoxicated. Sanchez remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,500.
Deputies on Saturday arrested David Tolleson, 50, of Tyler, on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member, driving while intoxicated third or more and two counts obstruction or retaliation. Tolleson remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $32,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday arrested Chance Durron Simpkins, 32, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant of theft of mail less than or equal to 10 addresses. Simpkins remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $101,000.
Officers on Friday arrested Gustavo Hernandez Arroyo, 28, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more and accident involving injury. Arroyo remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.
Officers on Sunday arrested Darrion Julian Barnes, 38, of Tyler, on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury. Barnes was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Sunday arrested Justin Pierce, 29, of Tyler, with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle and accident involving death. Pierce remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested John Robert Skelley, 35, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated and assault causes bodily injury family member. Skelley remained Monday in Smith County Jail without bond.