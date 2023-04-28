SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Kareem Muhammad, 36, of Mansfield, with trafficking of person, promote prostitution with previous conviction, and possession dangerous drug. Muhammad was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $105,000.
Deputies charged Rollin Henry Truax, 52, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Truax was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $165,000.
Deputies charged Charles Louse Coleman, 42, of Hawkins, with sexual assault and indecency with child sexual conduct. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $100,000.
Deputies charged Richard Edward Curl, 42, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, theft of firearm, unlawful carry weapon with felony conviction, driving while intoxicated second, and two counts of unlawful possession firearm by felon. Curl was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $592,500.
Deputies charged Cedric Demark Dotson, 52, of Tyler, with assault int/reck breath/circulation. Dotson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and was released the following day on a $50,000.
Deputies charged Ethan Wayne Hand, 22, of Gun Barrel, with burglary of building. Hand was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000.
Deputies charged Aaron Lovell Harper, 55, of Gladewater, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Harper was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Hunter Ray Hiett, 30, of Eustace, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Hiett was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Daniel Mondragon, 24, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Mondragon was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Herbert Louise Simpson, 54, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive from justice and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Simpson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $300,500.
Officers charged Tammy Taylor, 52, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers charged Abigail Rose Trasancos, 19, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Trasancos was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released Wednesday on a $500,000.
Officers charged Randal Fields, 39, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Fields was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Martin Gamez, Jr., 31, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Gamez was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $100,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Charles Patrick Kromer, 35, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Kromer was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $350,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Dakota Gabriel Martinez, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $100,000.
Officers charged Aaron Pasquale Boughton, 35, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Boughton was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $35,000.