SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Tawnya Lea Jackson, 50, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive give false information along with a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Jackson remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $111,000.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Steven Tyler King, 30, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. King remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Michael Ledbetter, 32, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Ledbetter remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Nicholas McMillian, 20, of Flint, on a charge of theft of firearm. McMillian was released the same day from the Smith County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Andrea Somer Tanner, 35, of Tyler, on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Tanner was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Deandre Jamal Basher, 29, of Tyler, on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Basher remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $76,000.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLES
Constables on Thursday arrested Desiree Faith Jean Davis, 32, of Lindale, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant of theft property between $100 and $750. Davis remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Thursday arrested Carla Nashikia Eiglebiger, 37, of Tyler, on charges of fraudulent use/possession identifying information number items less than five and tamper with government record defraud/harm. Eiglebiger remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Thursday arrested Laila Jane Reue, 18, of Lindale, on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Reue was released Friday from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Thursday charged Isac Salas, 19, of Missouri City, with stalking. Salas remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.