SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Alan Micael Aguilera, 21, of Tyler, on charges of theft of a firearm and resisting arrest search or transport. Aguilera remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested William Cody Brittian, 31, of Brownsboro, on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Brittian remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Joseph Fitzgerald Felton, 57, of Tyler, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Felton remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Cody Lane Mundie, 26, of Dallas, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Mundie was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Jason Lee Usrey, 43, of Tyler, on charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction and injury to child/elderly/disabled person reckless serious bodily injury. Usrey remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Ronnie Lee Tyra, 39, of Caldwell, on charges of burglary of vehicles and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Tyra remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Ryan O’Neal McKenzie, 28, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. McKenzie remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers on Thursday arrested Devondre Tamar Shears, 27, on warrants of evading arrest or detention and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions. Shears on Thursday afternoon remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Wednesday arrested Braddric Arshawn Mead, 19, of Arlington, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and marijuana unlawful carrying of a weapon. Mead remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500.