SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jayme Alexander Antu, 28, of Whitehouse, with assault of a peace officer/judge. Antu was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Rodrick Vonkeith Clark, 52, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Clark was in the Smith County Jail Monday. He had a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Darryl Glenn Davis, 53, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and possession of penalty group one controlled substance. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Monday with no bond set.
Officers charged Jose Guadalupe Duran, 41, of Houston, with obstruction or retaliation and impersonating a public servant. Duran was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Jesse Gonzales, 21, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Gonzales was in the Smith County Jail Friday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Timothy Oakes, 24, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and violation of bond protective order assault/stalking. Oakes was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $30,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Toni Luan Sager, 83, of Rusk, with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Sager was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Officers charged Zachary Carl Tatman, 23, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle with serious bodily injury. Tatman was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Marcos Daniel Urrutia, 18, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Urrutia was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alejandro Flores Jr., 25, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member impeding breath/circulation and interfere with emergency required for assistance. Flores was in the Smith County Jail Friday. Flores had bonds of $10,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Michael Dale Martin, 59, of Tyler, with assault of public servant. Martin was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jyquez Jabour Mayfield, 23, of Arlington, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint. Mayfield was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $15,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Eddie Dewayne Payne Jr., 36, of Tyler, with sexual abuse of child continuous: victim under 14. Payne was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robert Craig Prestidge, 49, of Tyler, with indecency with child sexual contact. Prestidge was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Adam Silva, 58, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Silva was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Skylar McKade Woodard, 21, of Flint, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Woodard was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. Woodard had a $15,000 bond.