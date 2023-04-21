SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Luke Owen Martin, 17, of Whitehouse, with burglary of habitation. Martin was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Yoni Mendoza, 36, of Houston, with sexual assault child. Mendoza was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Adan Orozco, 41, of Tyler, with aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon. Orozco was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Sabrina Nickel Watson, 38, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and assault peace officer/judge. Watson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $150,000.
Deputies charged Felicia Ann Colbert, 57, of Jacksonville, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. Colbert was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Carrie Ann Durham, 42, of Jacksonville, with unauthorized use of vehicle. Durham was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Cody Dwain Delaney, 35, of Bullard, with burglary of building. Delaney was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Jessica June Shores, 44, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Shores was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $3,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Byron Manuel Escobar-Chacon, 20, of Jacksonville, with sexual assault child. Escobar-Chacon was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.