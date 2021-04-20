SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Deputies charged Matthew Blake Morrow, 49, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Morrow was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day. He had a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Noe Vega Teran, 29, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance. Teran was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $5,000.
Deputies charged Caylon James Whittington, 29, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense. Whittington was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Gavin Oshay Booker, 39, of Tyler, with property theft between $2,500 and $30,000. Booker was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day.
Deputies charged Johnny Ray Decker, 64, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Decker was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Edward Joseph Deramee, 47, of Troup, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resist arrest, assault of a peace officer/judge and harassment of a public servant. Deramee was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day. He had bonds totaling $95,000.
Deputies charged Jason Allen Homan, 34, of Whitehouse, with burglary of vehicles. Homan was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Cory Frank Horton, 39, of Sulphur Springs, with indecent exposure. Horton was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Cody Lee McCoy, 27, of Tyler, with criminal trespass and burglary of a building. McCoy was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds totaling $5,500.
Deputies charged Justin Wayne Thorn, 45, of Tyler, with criminal trespass and burglary of a building. Thorn was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds totaling $5,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Clayton Wilson Nutt, 32, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family. Nutt was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Trevor Blake Salas, 25, of Tyler, with abandonment or endangerment of a child (criminal negligence). Salas was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Donald Earl Batey, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Batey was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a bond not set.
Officers charged Harold Wayne Parker III, 31, of Chandler, with evading arrest with a previous conviction, burglary of building and possession of a penalty group one controlled substance under a gram. Parker was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $130,000.
Officers charged Justin Pierce, 28, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant and public intoxication. Pierce was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day. He had bonds totaling $10,500.
Officers charged Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, of Tyler, with kidnapping, resisting arrest, trafficking of a child - engage in sexual conduct and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Skipworth was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $560,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Edlin Mariela Acuna, 31, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Acuna was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. She had a $5,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacob Anthony Bridges, 38, of Broken Bow, Okla., with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Bridges was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Russell Joseph Brown, 20, of Monroe, Louisiana, with impersonation of a public servant. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released on Sunday. He had a $50,000 bond.