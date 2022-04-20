SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday arrested John Raymond Baker, 69, of Lindale, on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household. Baker remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Javier Flores-Pineda, 21, of Tyler, on a charge of driving while intoxicated second and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Flores-Pineda remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $12,500.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Richard Kelly Moore, Jr., 29, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Moore remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Kenneth Edward Smith, Jr., 32, of Flint, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Smith remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Michael Swan, 36, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Swan was released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested LaTonya Bershun Yarbrough, 41, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Yarbrough remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $40,500.
Deputies on Monday arrested Johnnie Arthur King, 43, of Tyler, on a charges of burglary of habitation and continuous violence against the family. King remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $600,000.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Charles W Allen, 38, of Mineola, on a charge of terroristic threat of family/household. Allen remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Keith Michael Casey, 36, of Mesquite, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance penalty. Casey remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Edward Sebastian Crosby, 20, of Tyler, on a charge of burglary of building. Crosby remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Alma Yesina Guerrero, 23, of Tyler, on a charge of assault peace officer/judge. Guerrero remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Saturday arrested Brittney Catherine Matson, 35, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and warrants of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information and criminal trespass. Matson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $21,500.
Officers on Friday arrested Tasheuna Oshatay Walton, 26, of Whitehouse, on a charge of public intoxication and warrants of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation and abandon/endanger child imminent danger. Walton was released Monday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,500.
Officers on Sunday arrested Jimmy Williams, 48, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Williams was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Avelar remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Sunday arrested Victor David Hugger, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia, on charges of money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000 and delivery of between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana. Hugger was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Monday arrested Steve Ray Swindle, 61, of Tyler, on charges of assault on security officer and harassment of public servant. Swindle remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.