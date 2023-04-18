SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Lance Wilhelm Broetje, 29, of Longview, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Broetje was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $225,000 bond.
Deputies charged Donald Drew James, 64, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. James was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Joel Alan Lake, 53, of Tomball, with deadly conduct. Lake was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day for time served.
Deputies charged Zachary Monroe McCarter, 39, of Greenville, with trademark counterfeiting between $100 and $750 and theft property between $100 and &750. McCarter was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Garrett Curtis Thorsen, 33, of Quitman, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Thorsen was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Michael Uehling, 29, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Uehling was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $35,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged McKaylah Leigh Fruge, 23, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Fruge was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Brandon K. Hullett, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Hullett was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Jamikal Derail Sockwell, 21, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 4 ounce and 5 pounds and unlawful carrying weapon. Sockwell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Shakaria Lanae Burt, 35, of Gladewater, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Burt was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Brittney Paloma Mireles, 22, of Lindale, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 between 28 grams and 200 grams. Mireles was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $58,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Rodrigo Orozco, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and possession controlled substance 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Orozco was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $14,500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacoy Dewayne Washington, 22, of Tyler, with six counts of theft property between $100 and $750. Washington was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $79,500.
Officers charged Michael McMullin, 44, of Lufkin, with assault causes bodily injury family member, resist arrest search or transport, and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. McMullin was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $10,000.
TEXAS RANGERS
Rangers charged Noah Briggs Lightner, 25, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lightner was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.
Rangers charged Aaron Kyle Grimes, 26, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, false statement to law enforcement, and impersonate public servant. Grimes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $80,000.