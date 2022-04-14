SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Kacie Janae Cheeks, 31, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Cheeks was released Wednesday from Smith County Jail on a $500 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Monty Lee Mixon, 55, of Tyler, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Mixon was released Wednesday from Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Jose Cruz, 33, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Cruz was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $500 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Shauntavia Breuntenae Degrate, 17, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Degrate was released Wednesday from Smith County Jail on a $500 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Sara Lynn McInnis, 40, of Whitehouse, on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. McInnis remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $225,000 bond.