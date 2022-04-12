SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Monday arrested Morris Lamor Coleman, 38, of Kilgore, on a warrant out of Heaton County of assault causes bodily injury. Coleman remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Rayven Garcia, 24, of Tyler, on a warrant out of Ellis County of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Garcia remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Gustavo Martinez-Mendoza, 41, of Tyler, on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of abandon /endanger child imminent danger. Martinez-Mendoza was in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Cheyenne Marie Magill, 26, of Palestine, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Magill remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Daniel Wayne Redd, 35, of Wells, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Redd remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Tavon Felix Todd, 17, of Tyler, on two two counts of assault causes bodily injury of a family member and charges of assault against elderly or disabled individual and obstruction or retaliation. Todd remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Toby Chad Troquille, 46, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Troquille was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Esmirna Cristina Cruz, 31, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Cruz was in the Smith County Jail without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested John Anchondo Balderrama, 49, of Lindale, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more. Balderrama was in the Smith County Jail without bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Anthony Ray Cowart, Jr., 39, of Whitehouse, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Cowart was in the Smith County Jail without bond.