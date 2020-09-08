SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Arthur Lee Dixon Jr., 59, of Tyler, with assault by contact. Dixon was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Friday. He had a $393 bond.
Deputies charged Roberto Lugo Jr., 26, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, burglary of a building, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), failure to appear, evading arrest detention with vehicle and evading arrest detention with previous conviction. Lugo was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $50,000, $50,000, $776, $658, $50,000 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Lane Cooper Mullins, 20, of Van, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Mullins was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released the same day. He had a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher O’Brien Blaylock, 23, of Henderson, with burglary of habitation and resisting arrest search or transportation. Blaylock was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $150,000 and $5,000.
Deputies charged Frederick Carol Hall, 52, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third time or more with insufficient bond. Hall was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Barry Michael Martin, 51, of Arp, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. Martin was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Marvell Eugene Stoudemire, 59, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, manufacturing and delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Stoudemire was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $50,000, $100,000 and $1,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ronald Lavarius Mitchell, 32, of Gregg County, with assault of a public servant and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail with two bonds of $50,000 each.
Officers charged Danecia N. McGee, 29, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. McGee was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released the same day. She had a $500 bond.
Officers charged Jardian Da Shaun Dorsey, 18, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Dorsey was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. She had a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Tasheka Irene Dorsey, 37, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Dorsey was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. She had a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Devonte Lee McNamee, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. McNamee was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Brandon Dalton West, 29, of Van, with sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14. West was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $250,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Shmonica Nicole Johnson, 34, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Terry Lynn Pugh, 43, of Mineola, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault Class C. Pugh was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had bonds of $15,000 and $1,222.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lisa Ann Lazard, 46, of Troup, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 4 and less than 200 grams. Lazard was in the Smith County Jail Friday. She had a $100,000 bond.