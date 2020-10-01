TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Junior Acosta, 20, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying a weapon, discharge firearm in certain municipalities and evading arrest detention. Acosta was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds not set.
Officers charged Katieya Miyae Haynes, 24, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession intention information with less than 5 elderly, violate promise to appear, speeding 14 and under DDC OK, and failure to appear/bail jumping. Haynes was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. She had bonds of $30,000 and $670.
Officers charged Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Palestine, with improper relationship between educator/student. Maddox was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Brittney Matson, 33, of Tyler, with arson and public intoxication. Matson was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $500 bond.
Officers charged Eli David Sequichie, 30, of Tyler, with assault Class C, public intoxication, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and violation of bond/protective order. Sequichie was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with three bonds of $500 each and a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Treasia Williams, 17, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a bond not set.