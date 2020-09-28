CHAPEL HILL ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lucas Lee Ansel, 17, of Tyler, with terroristic threat against a public servant. Ansel was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and was released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Candice Nikole Blaylock, 37, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injuries. Blaylock was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Friday. She had a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Hannah Courtney, 20, of Trinidad, with disorderly conduct (language). Courtney was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $275 bond.
Deputies charged Melissa Kay Davis, 47, of Flint, with possession of a dangerous drug, criminal trespass and evading arrest detention. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had bonds of $3,000, $5,000 and $3,000.
Deputies charged Jamal Curtis Dowdy, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Dowdy was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Damion Malik Jones, 22, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, with theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of vehicle, attempt to commit burglary of habitation, theft from person, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information and burglary of vehicles. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had four bonds of $5,000 each.
Deputies charged David Adam Wood, 23, of Brownsboro, with tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information, and two counts of possession of penalty group one less than gram, and possession of penalty group controlled substance more than 4 and less than 200 grams. Wood was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had bonds of $50,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $25,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Thomas Allen Browitt, 35, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Browitt was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Jameah Monea Davis, 22, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injuries, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), failure to appear, failure to appear, and violate promise to appear (uniform act). Davis was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Friday. She had bonds totaling $4,814.20.
Officers charged Steven Rashad Foreman, 31, of Tyler, with assault intentionally or reckless causing harm to breath/circulation of a family member. Foreman was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a bonds totaling $35,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Precious Nicole Drake, 22, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with theft between $2,500 and $30,000. Drake was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $5,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Clinton Wayne Harvey, 43, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation, parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harvey was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had bonds of $300,000 and $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Harold Wayne Parker III, 31, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, burglary of building, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram and burglary of a building. Parker was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $40,000, $25,000, $30,000, $40,000, $25,000 and $30,000.