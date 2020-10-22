TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Shelby Elayne Adams, 24, of Mineola, with unauthorized use of vehicle and assault causing bodily injury to family member. Adams was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Gladys Hernandez, 46, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $250 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
Deputies charged Sheniqua Shonta Kiser, 41, of Athens, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and theft or property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Kiser was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. She had bonds of $50,000, $3,000 and $20,000.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tracy Keith Puckett, 31, of Whitehouse, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Puckett was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a bond not set.