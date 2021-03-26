SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Homer Franklin Clay, 26, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Clay was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Erick Molina, 22, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Molina was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Georgia Vern Price, 28, of Fort Worth, with fraud delivery of controlled substance/prescription. Price was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $150,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged William Brandon Dickey, 31, of Tyler, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, 2 counts of possession of penalty group 2 controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams 2 counts of possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces, manufacturing and delivery of penalty group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Dickey was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $30,000, $1,000, $500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Anthony Terrell Sheffield, 19, of Tyler, with enticing child away from custodian with intent to commit felony. Sheffield was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $60,000 bond.
Officers charged Lavinya Denise Warren, 45, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disable with intent to cause bodily injury. Warren was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. She had a $20,000 bond.