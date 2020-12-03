SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged James Earl Butler Jr., 48, of Bullard, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Butler was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Nicholas Lee Waggoner, 42, of Lindale, with burglary of a habitation, and two counts of harassment.
Waggoner was in the smith County Jail Wednesday. He had a $2 million and two $50,000 bonds.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Brian Blake Evett, 48, of Tyler, with theft of property between $20,000 and $100,000. Evett was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged James Allen Parker, 42, of Chandler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Parker was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Jennifer Lynn White, 32, of Tyler, with manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. White was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rashadre Dresean Wilson, 22, of Houston, with theft of a firearm. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
TYER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Romel Antwuan Johnson, 24, of Tyler, with two counts of assault of a public servant, burglary of vehicles, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest search or transport. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $20,000, $2,500, $500, $2,500 and $20,000.