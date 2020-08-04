TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jorge Garcia, 32, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated. Garcia was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $6,000 and $500.
Officers charged Xavier Tremayne Harris, 46, of Tyler, with arson and evading arrest detention. Harris was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $2,000 and $1,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jeremy Hudgins, 24, of Henderson, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Hudgins was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $45,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Jacob Henderson Lacey, 27, of Frankston, with forgery of a financial instrument and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Lacey was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with two bonds of $5,000 each.
Deputies charged Jovelyn Nicole West, 36, of Tyler, with contempt of court disobedience of court order, driving while intoxicated for the third or more time and evading arrest detention with vehicle. West was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $2,000, $20,000 and $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged James Patrick Mosley, 28, of Austin, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Mosley was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.