SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Matthew Allen Duncan, 27, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and four grams and unauthorized use of vehicle. Duncan was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds not set.
Deputies charged Carlos Demond Ford, 19, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle. Ford was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Daphne Jane Haines, 58, of Bullard, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Haines was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Xavier Keith Young, 18, of Flint, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Young was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Joshua Stephen Edwards, 30, of Gladewater, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Edwards was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Officers charged Cody James Holley, 37, of Whitehouse, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Holley was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Robert Franklin Odom, 42, of Lindale, with assault on family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Odom was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Officers charged Kelsey Ann Sanders, 18, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Sanders was in the Smith County Jail Monday. She had two bonds of $25,000 each.
Officers charged Garrett Lake Whitaker, 24, of Tyler, with assault on family/household member with previous conviction. Whitaker was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.