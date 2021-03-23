SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Duriel Antwoin Harris, 38, of Carrollton, with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction. Harris was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dalton Wane Keese, 40, of Bullard, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Keese was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $7,500 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Jacqueline Michelle Isaacs, 45, of Tyler, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group 1 controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of penalty group 1 controlled substance more than 1 gram. Isaacs was in the Tyler Smith County Jail Monday with 2 $1,000,000 bonds.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Rosario Fabian Jimenez, 20, of Bullard, with sexual assault. Jimenez was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Amanda Ann Waide, 34, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury. Waide was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $500,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Connie Ann Kilgore, 50, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time and assault on family/house member impeding breath/circulation. Kilgo9re was in the Smith County Jail Monday. No bond on either charge.
Officers charged Jacob Michael Ray, 34, of Troup, with obstruction or retaliation. Ray was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Rashonda Kanay Ray, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child with intent to return. Ray was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $60,000 bond.