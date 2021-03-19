SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Calsor Deandre Brown, 23, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Austin Bradley Moore, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Moore was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Leslie Dewayne Lacy, 38, of Troup, with assault on a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Lacy was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $300,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Morris Lamor Coleman, 37, of Arp, with burglary of habitation. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $40,000 bond.
Officers charged William Casey Sides, 40, of Tyler, with theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Sides was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Cardeese Omart Taylor, 25, of Tyler, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Thursday. Taylor had bonds of $500 and $2,500.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Amy Marie Harville, 39, of Tyler, with possession of a dangerous drug. Harville was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Deaisha Lashawn Morris, 25, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Morris was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Clint Euel Shockey, of Tyler, with aggravated assault on a date or family or household member with weapon. Shockey was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kaleb William Worley, 20, of Flint, with two counts of burglary of vehicles. Worley was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged Jasmine Rosha Hayes, 30, of Tyler, with hinder secured creditors between $100 and $750 and burglary of vehicles. Hayes was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $5,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Jose Luis Lopez, 42, of Tyler, with sex offenders duty to register life/annually, parole violation and possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 gram. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $500,000 and $7,500 and a no bond on parole violation.
The agency charged Vindell Meshell Wallace, 34, of Tyler, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, driving while intoxicated for the third or more time, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and theft of firearm. Wallace was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $200,000, $30,000, $25,000, and $10,000.