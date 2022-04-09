A victim is safe after being held hostage in Cherokee County by a suspect who is now dead, according to authorities.
Law enforcement was on scene since at least Friday night and as of 11 p.m. Saturday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that “the victim is safe with law enforcement” and the suspect is dead.
CCSO has not released information as to what happened on scene or how the suspect died. A motive of why the suspect was barricading and holding a hostage has not yet been made known. Authorities have also not official released identities of the suspect or hostage.
Authorities remain on scene in the Oakland community on Highway 84 as of 11 p.m. Saturday night for further investigation.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office had previously referred to more than one hostage in a Facebook post. The Tyler Morning Telegraph is seeking clarification on the number of hostages who were being held against their will.
This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities said earlier in the day that the public was not in immediate danger. Law enforcement also previously said they were working toward a peaceful resolution.
More information will be released as it is made available.