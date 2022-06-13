Authorities are looking for what they said is an armed and dangerous suspect in East Texas.
The Lindale Police Department is advising residents in the area of County Road 433 and County Road 471 that police are looking for a suspect "possibly looking for a vehicle to steal and leave the area," the PD said.
The suspect is a black male wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, according to Lindale police. He is also possibly wearing a black bandana. He is considered armed and dangerous.
"We advise any vehicles at your residence be locked and valuables removed as he is possibly looking for a vehicle to steal and leave the area. Suspect is believed to be a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late last night," the police department said in a Facebook post.
Residents are asked not to contact this man and call 911 immediately if you see him.