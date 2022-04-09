Multiple people are being held hostage in the Oakland community of Cherokee County, according to authorities.
Law enforcement has been on scene since at least Friday night and remain on scene as of 9 p.m. Saturday night.
"Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Texas DPS SWAT, and Nacogdoches PD SWAT is still on the scene of the barricaded person with hostages on (Highway) 84," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "We will remain on scene working toward a peaceful resolution."
This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities said earlier in the day that the public is not in immediate danger at this time.