A murder investigation is underway in Henderson County after law enforcement said a mother allegedly killed her toddler.
Monica Figueroa, of Athens, was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, according to a press release from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
At 6:41 a.m. Monday, the Athens Police Department received a call from the suspect's mother for service to Figueroa's home on Mitchell Street.
"She told police she was afraid that Figueroa had hurt her son," Hillhouse said.
When officers arrived at the home, they located Figueroa. Officers entered the home with emergency medical personnel and "found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket," Hillhouse said.
Athens police officers then obtained a search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee to search the home. The Athens Police Department also contacted the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to assist in the investigation.
The initial investigation indicates the child was killed with an edged weapon.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy be conducted by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
In addition to the Athens Police Department and the Crimes Against Children's Task Force, the investigation includes the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.
Figueroa is currently awaiting arraignment at the Henderson County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.