Cherokee County authorities have released the name of a man found dead in Rusk last week.
Valentine Sanchez, 70, was identified as the man who was found dead in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixon Avenue on Friday, according to the Rusk Police Department Facebook page.
During the investigation, Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, was identified as a person of interest and later confessed to murder while in police custody on another charge, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday.
Early Saturday morning Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to make contact with Peoples at which time Peoples fled in his vehicle south of Rusk on FM 241.
Peoples wrecked in the 3000 block of FM 241; sheriff’s office personnel removed Peoples from his vehicle and began life saving measures. EMS arrived on scene and Peoples was transported to an area hospital via helicopter.
The same day a warrant was issued for Peoples for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
While in custody, Peoples "confessed to committing the act of murder at a residence on Dixon Street in Rusk," according to the sheriff's office.
On Thursday, a capital murder warrant was issued.
Peoples remains in the Cherokee County Jail with a bond of $1 million and $500,000 for the charges.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisted the Rusk Police Department in the investigation.
"I would like to personally thank all of the Rusk Police Department Officers and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigators who worked tirelessly through the night and weekend to assure that this dangerous individual was removed from the streets of our community," sheriff Brent Dickson said in a press release Thursday.