An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating.
Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon on a $250,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday.
According to the SCSO, the boyfriend accused Hill of cheating on him and kicked her out of his home. Officials say Hill got a hatchet and was using it to try to open the door. After the boyfriend eventually opened the door, a scuffle ensued and Hill allegedly struck the man with the hatchet.
