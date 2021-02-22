Johnson.jpg

Christie Diane Johnson

An Athens woman was arrested Sunday on a burglary charge and firearm theft charges.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy found Christie Diane Johnson, 34, inside a gas station and she was taken into custody. The deputy said she confessed to having contraband on her person. While conducting a search of the vehicle, three firearms were found, including one that was reported stolen out of Arkansas.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy reported he found a substance believed to be methamphetamines.

As Johnson was in the booking process at the Henderson County Jail, officers found a substantial amount of methamphetamines concealed on her person, the sheriff's office said. 

Johnson was charged with burglary of building, theft of firearm, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of weapon.

Multimedia Journalist

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.