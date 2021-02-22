An Athens woman was arrested Sunday on a burglary charge and firearm theft charges.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy found Christie Diane Johnson, 34, inside a gas station and she was taken into custody. The deputy said she confessed to having contraband on her person. While conducting a search of the vehicle, three firearms were found, including one that was reported stolen out of Arkansas.
Inside the vehicle, the deputy reported he found a substance believed to be methamphetamines.
As Johnson was in the booking process at the Henderson County Jail, officers found a substantial amount of methamphetamines concealed on her person, the sheriff's office said.
Johnson was charged with burglary of building, theft of firearm, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of weapon.